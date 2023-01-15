The most successful coach of Italian sport is still in his post. She did not expect Federginnastica, last Thursday, to confirm her trust as a coach, however suspending her from the position of technical director, passed ad interim into the hands of the president Gherardo Tecchi. Emanuela Maccarani is proven, by the recurrent accusations and by the two proceedings – ordinary and sporting – against her. She looks at the file of documents and can hardly hold back the tears.