Home Sports Rhythmic, Maccarani on the attack: ‘There is something behind the accusations’
Sports

Rhythmic, Maccarani on the attack: ‘There is something behind the accusations’

by admin
Rhythmic, Maccarani on the attack: ‘There is something behind the accusations’

Left alone as a coach after the suspension from dt, the author of the Butterflies phenomenon vents: “Magics are not created with mistreatment”

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

The most successful coach of Italian sport is still in his post. She did not expect Federginnastica, last Thursday, to confirm her trust as a coach, however suspending her from the position of technical director, passed ad interim into the hands of the president Gherardo Tecchi. Emanuela Maccarani is proven, by the recurrent accusations and by the two proceedings – ordinary and sporting – against her. She looks at the file of documents and can hardly hold back the tears.

See also  Ben Harper sings for those who are no longer there - Giovanni Ansaldo

You may also like

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Spiderman, who is the Spider-Man in the hospital...

Chen Yufei loses to An Xiying in Malaysia...

Juve, Allegri and the youngsters: starters in victories,...

Vittozzi, this time the medal is bronze

Nfl playoff – San Francisco-Seattle; Jacksonville-Chargers

Australian Open, timetables, Italians on the field, and...

The TikToker famous for eating high-calorie foods that...

Milan, Pioli: “We got everything wrong in the...

Lecce, Baroni: “If we had scored the third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy