«I take courage with both hands because it is not easy to talk about it, but I think it is necessary because there are things that are not normal in my sport. And I think it’s time for a change.” A few weeks after the scandal that engulfed the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team led by Emanuela Maccarani, the French rhythmic gymnastics champion medalist and finalist of the 2016 Olympics Kséniya Moustafaeva has decided to denounce the psychological pressures to which gymnasts are subjected. So in the podcast World Championsin an episode entitled “The infernal spiral of rhythmic gymnastics”, Moustafaeva recounts the experience she lived during a training session in Russia, when she was 14 years old.

«I’m training and a very good coach from the Russian federation arrives, pinches my leg and says: “lose 4-5 kilos otherwise you won’t be in the gym anymore”. From that moment on, Moustafaeva says «I didn’t eat, I didn’t drink and besides I trained from six to eight hours a day”. The story then continues and moves to France, where he says that the system of violence and control resists thanks to everyone’s silence. “Nobody says anything and as long as we have the medals , everyone is happy. Only that it is the gymnasts who pay for it and it is we, afterwards, who have to rebuild our lives”.

Rhythmic gymnastics, beatings and denied food. Over 200 reports of abuse of young athletes: “Now a red code for sport” EASTER FORTY 20 December 2022



The denunciation is accompanied by the hope that talking about it can be useful for introducing new good practices. «If nobody talks about it, it will never change – continues the French champion -. And if the coaches questioned themselves a bit, I’m not saying it will turn into a wonderful world, but it would still be a good start. My goal is to help others, especially girls. And make him understand that it is not normal to be treated like this ».