Ric pic bum learned that the national team wanted him. Zohorna didn’t sleep for 30 hours to play at the WC like his brothers

He has been to four world championships, even this season coach Jalonen tested him at the Euro Hockey Tour to see if he would fit into his plans for Riga. In the end, Tomáš Zohorna, otherwise a striker of extra-league Pardubice, had to quickly get a ticket to go to Latvia for Sunday’s match against Switzerland, at least as a fan. He really wanted to see his youngest brother Radim at the world championship premiere. “It’s great, I have a coach here and I’m happy to see you at the hotel,” said Radim Zohorna after the match.

