Home » Ric pic bum learned that the national team wanted him. Zohorna didn’t sleep for 30 hours to play at the WC like his brothers
Sports

Ric pic bum learned that the national team wanted him. Zohorna didn’t sleep for 30 hours to play at the WC like his brothers

by admin

He has been to four world championships, even this season coach Jalonen tested him at the Euro Hockey Tour to see if he would fit into his plans for Riga. In the end, Tomáš Zohorna, otherwise a striker of extra-league Pardubice, had to quickly get a ticket to go to Latvia for Sunday’s match against Switzerland, at least as a fan. He really wanted to see his youngest brother Radim at the world championship premiere. “It’s great, I have a coach here and I’m happy to see you at the hotel,” said Radim Zohorna after the match.

See also  Italy can't play jokes tonight

You may also like

Miami after third win shortly before entering the...

Operation by China to strengthen ties with former...

Insufficient refereeing ability in serious violent acts in...

NBA, “White Hot” in Miami: Jayson Tatum arrives...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Denmark will play in the Nordic...

World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong...

Sarri, sentences Marino? in addition to the penalty...

Vegas also wins second game in NHL semifinals

the star of Casadei-breaking latest news shines at...

This summer, a perfect encounter with ice and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy