Říčany rugby players won their tenth championship title

In the balanced final, the players of both teams were advancing only from penalty kicks until the 46th minute. Then Lukáš Linhart managed to make a five-pointer after Štěpán Podlipský’s pass to increase the score to 13:6. Sparta reduced it to 13:9, but South African Tristan Horak converted the third free kick and sealed the victory for the Říčans.

“Of the last three final matches, today’s was the most difficult. Sparta prepared well for us and it was not at all easy to assert ourselves. In the end, only one five-pointer, which we managed to put down, decided,” captain Říčan Jan Šedivý told the ceskeragby.cz server. “In the final, two evenly matched teams met, and so the champion was decided by a single mistake, our inattention with one finished mill,” said Sparta Prague coach Eduard Krützner Jr.