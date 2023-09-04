Ricardo Cadena Named as Mexican National Team Under 23 Coach

Ricardo Cadena Announced as New Coach of Mexico’s Under 23 National Team

Mexico City – Ricardo Cadena has been officially announced as the new coach of the Mexican National Team Under 23 category. The appointment was welcomed by Duilio Davino, who shared a video message on the Tri’s social media accounts.

Cadena, a 53-year-old Mexican technical director, will be taking over the position left vacant by Gerardo Espinoza, who recently moved to Puebla. The announcement comes as a relief for fans, as the search for a replacement seemed uncertain.

In the video shared by the Tri account, Davino expresses his excitement for Cadena’s appointment and introduces him to the coaching staff. Cadena, who seemed proud and honored, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am grateful for being considered for this great challenge, working with the Under 23 category. It is a source of pride, and we are completely committed and excited to get to work. We are at the service of our senior team and being part of this team is always a great pride,” Cadena said.

Earlier rumors about Cadena’s appointment were confirmed by Rubén Rodríguez during an interview on FOX Sports Radio. Rodríguez mentioned that Cadena, who previously led Chivas, was close to officially becoming the Under-23 coach.

The new coaching staff will now begin preparations for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan. Fans will have a chance to see Cadena’s tactics and management of the young talent during these matches.

Mexico’s Under 23 National Team plays a crucial role in the development of young players and is seen as a stepping stone for athletes aiming for a spot in the senior national team. Cadena’s appointment brings high hopes for the team’s future success.