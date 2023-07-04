Title: Ricardo Ferretti Exposes the Great Problem Affecting Cruz Azul

Date: July 03, 2023

Cruz Azul, a renowned Mexican football team, has recently found themselves surrounded by a cloud of negativity following their defeat against Atlas in the debut match of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. The 0-2 loss in Jalisco has exposed a longstanding issue that has troubled the team for multiple championships, leading to Coach Ricardo Ferretti publicly addressing the matter.

Ferretti, better known as “Tuca,” joined Cruz Azul with the intention of replicating his successful tenure with Tigres over the past decade. However, his efforts thus far have yielded lackluster results, prompting him to shed light on the specific problems plaguing the team’s quest for titles.

Beyond the realm of football, Tuca emphasized the significance of Cruz Azul as one of Mexico’s biggest teams. He asserted that the team should constantly challenge for top positions in the Liguilla, irrespective of the coach in charge. This display of understanding underscores the weight that the team carries and highlights another issue currently affecting Cruz Azul.

So, what exactly is the main challenge Ricardo Ferretti faces at Cruz Azul? The Brazilian strategist, who previously managed Tigres, highlighted that their transfer market activities are far from concluded, despite the signing of Willer Firm. He expressed the team’s openness to acquiring additional reinforcements, as new options may arise in the coming days. However, Ferretti stressed the need to incorporate more Mexican players into the team, considering the future reduction in the quota of foreign players.

As Cruz Azul aims to overcome their ongoing struggles, the team’s management and coaching staff are actively seeking solutions to rectify the situation. The coming days will be crucial in determining how Cruz Azul addresses these challenges and continues their pursuit of success in Mexican football.

Overall, Ricardo Ferretti’s public exposition of the great problem facing Cruz Azul highlights the team’s determination to overcome their difficulties and build a stronger foundation for future achievements.

