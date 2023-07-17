Home » Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz Azul demands results in upcoming Leagues Cup matches
Sports

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz Azul demands results in upcoming Leagues Cup matches

by admin
Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz Azul demands results in upcoming Leagues Cup matches

Title: Cruz Azul Board Stands Behind Ricardo Ferretti but Demands Results to Keep Him as DT

Date: 07/17/2023

Author: Franco Chesini

Ricardo Ferretti, the Technical Director of Cruz Azul, finds himself on shaky ground as the team’s board of directors issues an ultimatum. Despite rumors of his possible departure, Ferretti still maintains the backing of the board, albeit barely.

Following the disappointing performance in the 2023 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX, Ferretti has failed to course-correct at the start of the new season. With three consecutive losses in the first three games, Cruz Azul currently sits at the bottom of the standings.

ESPN reports that the experienced Brazilian coach will not be immediately replaced by Cruz Azul. Ferretti has received the vote of confidence from the board of directors, but he will need to show signs of improvement.

To test Ferretti’s ability to turn things around, the Cruz Azul bosses have set their sights on the upcoming Group stage of the Leagues Cup 2023, which will take place in the United States. The objective is clear – Cruz Azul must succeed in this round.

The Leagues Cup will see Cruz Azul facing off against Major League Soccer teams Inter Miami and Atlanta United. With only the top two teams from the group advancing to the round of 32, Ferretti’s future hinges on the team’s performance. If Cruz Azul is eliminated from the competition, farewell to Ferretti.

It remains to be seen if Ferretti can rally the team and deliver the desired results. The pressure is on, and all eyes will be on Cruz Azul as they embark on this crucial tour in the United States.

You may also like

Austria extends with sports director Ortlechner

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Gilles Rampillon on Robert Budzynski: “He created an...

A fight in the street? For the goalkeeper...

Ronaldo Declares Saudi League Superior to MLS and...

Leeds United: EFL approves £170m takeover by 49ers...

Thiem moves into the round of 16 in...

Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is...

Cristiano Ronaldo Reignites Debate: Is the Saudi Arabian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy