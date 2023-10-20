Ricardo Gareca Emerges as Front-Runner for Costa Rica’s New Coach

Ricardo Gareca Expected to be Chosen as New Coach for Costa Rica

The Costa Rican national soccer team is set to name Ricardo Gareca as their new coach in the coming days. This decision comes after the dismissal of Luis Fernando Suárez following the last Gold Cup in July. According to ESPN, there is a favorable view within the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, headed by Osael Maroto, regarding Gareca’s arrival.

Gareca, known as “Tigre,” is currently the coach of the Peruvian national team and has had a successful career, including leading Peru to the World Cup. Claudio Vivas, the sports director of Fedefutbol, expressed excitement about the possibility of Gareca joining the Costa Rican bench, stating, “Ricardo Gareca is a coach who has great possibilities at the present, in his career, his own name, very successful with the Peruvian national team in several cycles, he qualified for the World Cup, he is a very important name, with a lot of prestige and if he has possibilities or not, I don’t know, but it is a name that seduces us and interests us.”

Interestingly, Gareca was previously approached by the Costa Rican national team in 2015 after Jorge Luis Pinto’s departure. However, he turned down the offer at that time due to his unfamiliarity with Central American soccer. Gareca explained, “They invited me and treated me very well, I had to say no. I said no, not because I didn’t like it, I liked that team, but I said no because I didn’t know Central America, it’s one thing to know it visually, and another thing is to know it more in depth, I never had the chance to play in Central America, then I had a greater knowledge because I faced Costa Rica and Panama with Peru.”

Another candidate in the running for the coaching position is Gustavo Alfaro, the former coach of Boca Juniors. While the final decision is being made, interim coach Claudio Vivas will lead the Costa Rican team in the Quarterfinals of the Nations League.

As expectations grow around Gareca’s potential appointment, Costa Rican soccer fans eagerly anticipate the new coach who will lead their national team.

