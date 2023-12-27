Ricardo Lagos left a sad message for Jairo Concha

Alianza Lima has made the tough decision not to renew Jairo Concha’s contract after failing to reach an agreement, leaving his friend and teammate Ricardo Lagos heartbroken over his departure. After three years with the team, the midfielder is now forced to leave La Victoria.

Ricardo Lagos expressed his sadness over Concha’s departure in a touching message on social media, highlighting the strong bond and friendship they shared both on and off the field. The news of Concha’s exit has deeply affected both footballers, with Lagos expressing his deep feelings of sadness.

“I have no words to express the friendship and brotherhood that we experience every day…We were afraid to think about what we would do if we left, who we would be with and it makes me very sad to know that we will not share those things,” Lagos stated in his emotional message.

In response, Concha also left an extensive and heartfelt message, expressing his gratitude and love for his teammate, and expressing hope for a future reunion.

As for Concha’s future, there are potential offers from abroad including interest from Ecuador’s Aucas, as well as potential opportunities in Mexico and Chile. The midfielder will now weigh his options as he considers the next step in his career.

