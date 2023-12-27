Home » Ricardo Lagos left a sad message for Jairo Concha
Sports

Ricardo Lagos left a sad message for Jairo Concha

by admin
Ricardo Lagos left a sad message for Jairo Concha

Alianza Lima has made the tough decision not to renew Jairo Concha’s contract after failing to reach an agreement, leaving his friend and teammate Ricardo Lagos heartbroken over his departure. After three years with the team, the midfielder is now forced to leave La Victoria.

Ricardo Lagos expressed his sadness over Concha’s departure in a touching message on social media, highlighting the strong bond and friendship they shared both on and off the field. The news of Concha’s exit has deeply affected both footballers, with Lagos expressing his deep feelings of sadness.

“I have no words to express the friendship and brotherhood that we experience every day…We were afraid to think about what we would do if we left, who we would be with and it makes me very sad to know that we will not share those things,” Lagos stated in his emotional message.

In response, Concha also left an extensive and heartfelt message, expressing his gratitude and love for his teammate, and expressing hope for a future reunion.

As for Concha’s future, there are potential offers from abroad including interest from Ecuador’s Aucas, as well as potential opportunities in Mexico and Chile. The midfielder will now weigh his options as he considers the next step in his career.

See also  No contact between Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Federation

You may also like

N.B.A. While Portland and Toumani Camara win, Detroit...

Rome, Dybala trains partially in a group: he...

The Chinese men’s football team defeated the Malaysian...

Despite the defeat, the Kladno team thanked their...

Mexicans who reach foreign leagues by 2024

Where to watch Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on TV...

Ice hockey: Fehervar takes advantage of mistakes made...

The astronomical salary that Luis Suárez will earn...

Sal and amnesty, the measures in the thousand...

Boricua Martín Maldonado SIGNED with Chicago

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy