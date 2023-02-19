news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, FEBRUARY 19 – “Ilario was a wonderful person who linked, as far as I’m concerned, the best years of our management in Perugia”: this is how Ilario Castagner remembers Riccardo Gaucci, former red and white vice president. The son of the volcanic Luciano, president of that team, remembers the missing coach with ANSA.



“I will never be able to forget – underlines Riccardo Gaucci – the play-off in Foggia and the one in Reggio Emilia. Together with Giannattasio, who also died recently, Castagner formed a winning couple. I will miss him dearly”.



For Riccardo Gaucci, his father’s “thought” of the coach could not “not be the same, even if the tone has sometimes risen, his esteem and affection for the coach have never been lacking. In a nutshell – concludes Riccardo Gaucci – he was an extraordinary man”. (HANDLE).

