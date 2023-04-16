Riccardo Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left” dribbles to the right: candidate in Terni in support of the aspiring mayor of Fdi

If it was self-defined “the last bomber on the left” yet now he dribbles to the right. Former striker Richard Zampagnawho has worn the jerseys of Atalanta, Messina, Sassuolo and Ternana among others, is a candidate for Ternihis hometown, in support of the aspiring mayor Orlando Masselliexponent of Brothers of Italy. Zampagna, 48, is on the list Terni Protagonist which, together with the centre-right united, says the Melon exponent in the race that will decide the next mayor in the former factory-cityhistorically a red stronghold.

It was him in the 2015 in an interview with Corriere della Sera to give himself that nickname, “last bomber on the left”, which now clashes with the candidacy in support of Masselli. And to think that just five years ago a place was ready for him arrived in case of victory of Thomas DeLucacandidate for mayor of the Five Stars movement. He explains it thus to The messenger: “I have decided, as usual against the tideto put my face on it, well aware of mine history which I do not intend to deny in the least”.

The protagonist Terni list, he adds, is “un civic project e moderate that does not look at the parties, carried forward by serious people and with clear ideas” and judges the work “of rehabilitation started by Latin junta and in particular (speaking of the budget) by councilor Masselli”, now candidate for mayor. The candidacy, underlining trying to distance itself, “is therefore not to be understood as one political candidacy or one Turn rightbut almost one provocation to wake up the city, which absolutely cannot afford to go back”.