To be able to get the first victory against a big Serie A the Torino he also needed an excellent proof of one of his most important men: Samuel Ricci . The former Empoli midfielder has arrived in the shadow of the Mole for less than a year but is already a key player for this team, and the numbers say so.

In the match lost since Tour in Bergamo against Atalanta, mister Juric he hadn’t been able to count on Ricci who had injured himself in the warm-up. From there began the worst period for the grenades that without their director have lost their luster and have put together a series of not unforgettable performances. The fasting of points that lasted three games (Inter, Sassuolo and Napoli) was interrupted in the match with Empoli when the Tour could review Ricci on the pitch for the last 23 minutes, just the moment when the grenades recovered Destro’s opening goal with Lukic. And the thesis that Ricci is an essential player for this Torino is confirmed by the fact that in the derby, the 2001 class was out for a feverish attack and the grenade ended up losing, offering a performance not up to expectations. Got back Ricci owner, the Torino he won in the Italian Cup with Cittadella, then with Udinese and Milan.

Ricci’s return coincided with the growth of the whole team

Emblematic is the fact that with Ricci in the field on Tour never loses. The numbers this season are truly remarkable. In the 6 games in which the former Empoli took the field the Torino he obtained 4 wins and two draws (average of 2.33 points per game) while in the 6 in which he was out there was only one success (against Lecce) against 5 defeats (average of 0.5 points per race). Numbers also confirmed by the trend of the 2021/2022 season; from January onwards, with Ricci owner, the Torino he lost only at the end of the season against Napoli and Roma, in games in which there were no longer any goals in the table. In summary, it is true that with the Tuscan in the field the Tour he never loses and it is also true that without him defeat almost always comes. Explaining the reasons for this trend is not easy because it is a midfielder who has not yet scored assists and goals, but evidently the contribution he gives allows Toro to take control of the midfield. It can no longer be a coincidence therefore that the presence on the field of the number 28 is increasingly necessary for this team to obtain good results and Juric knows this even if in front of the microphones he understandably tends not to openly recognize this fact.