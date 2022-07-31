Riccione, 31 July 2022 – I’m there there are lights and shadows in the punctual reconstruction of the last hours, of the last day, lived by Giulia and Alessia Pisanu a Riccione, before being hit and killed by the high-speed train at 7 in the morning on the platforms of the riparian airport. What is certain is that the two Bolognese sisters aged 17 and 15 were on the Romagna Riviera to spend at least one evening of fun together. A night of fun as befits two girls full of life and dreams, eager to return to live and put the two years of pandemic behind them.

United until the end, Alessia and Giulia between selfies and social networks: “We, best friends”

Riccione, two Bolognese sisters aged 15 and 17 overwhelmed and killed by the train

THE EVENING IN DISCO

In fact, it would seem that the two sisters, residing in Castenaso, in the Bolognese area, were in Riccione to spend the evening in one of the most famous nightclubs that animate the Riviera. According to what is learned, Giulia and Alessia had spent the night at the Peter Pan, also in Riccione, and the station was to be the stage of a possible return home. The presence of the two girls on the Riviera also seems to have been informed by the father, who had had the last contact with his daughters on Saturday evening, according to what was reported to the staff of the polfer.

THE DISADVENTURE

The evening between disco and nightlife, however, would not have been completely serene for two o’clock, since according to what was reported by an eyewitness of the subsequent tragedy at the Riccione station, one of the two sisters – according to the description provided, the eldest – would be purse was stolen, with cell phone and wallet inside. Hence the further difficulties in identifying the victims of the crash, without documents. There would not even be footage of the moment of the crash, reconstructed only through the testimonies of those who reported that the girls “staggered”, perhaps exhausted by the night of dancing and joy.

AT THE STATION BAR

The first testimony of the arrival of the young women at the station, around 6.40 am, is from the manager of the Riccione airport bar, who retracing the terrible moments before the collision between the train body and the two sisters explains: “I was loading the distributor drinks, it was about 6.40 when a beautiful girl dressed in black approached me “. She dressed in black, as black as the night were the hair and eyes of Giulia Pisanu, who “asks me something but I immediately understood that she was not in herself”, as reported by the manager of the bar. “She told me – she continues – that she had no money and that her mobile phone had been stolen. Later she moved away two meters and met with a friend of hers (which turned out to be her sister Alessia after the investigation, ed) dressed in green and boots in hand, when suddenly they headed to platform 2 where the train to Ancona was stopped. When I realized what they wanted to do I screamed, everyone behind me screamed. Then I heard the loud whistle of the train and a tremendous blow. Then I didn’t understand anything, everyone was screaming “.

OTHER VERSIONS

Screams of terror and agony are also reported by a bar employee, who added that “the two girls were looking for a bathroom. I told them it wasn’t there and they went out. Then I heard my boss scream and immediately after a terrible blow “. Terrible was the sound heard even by the cleaning lady who was at the station and admits: “Initially I thought it was the usual screams of the boys who arrive at the station returning from the discos. But unfortunately this time, it was not”.

WHAT REMAINS TO CLARIFY

It remains to be clarified why one of the two sisters was on the tracks, whether to actually attempt the crossing or whether for a stunt. The images would just take up the moment in which the girls entered the airport, while the work by the investigators is underway to make ends meet all the testimonies collected. As well as the night spent dancing, in which one of the two was stolen phone and money. The other cell phone was fundamental to identify the girls: the investigators identified the holder: a moving company in the Bolognese area and therefore the identity of the two. To the awareness that two sisters lost their lives on the Riccione tracks. Just 17 and 15 years old.