Meter body:Chelsea wants to package Dumfries and Casadi Paris still wants to sign Shik

Live it on August 5. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are ready to package and sign Dumfries and Cassady. Paris remains interested in Skriniar. In addition, some British media revealed that Chelsea may sign Dumfries, Skriniar and Kasadi in a package of 140 million euros.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain may still be interested in Skriniar. Coach Galti directly expressed his hope that Paris would sign 3 more players at yesterday’s press conference. According to some media analysis, Skriniar may be one of them. one. Paris had reached an agreement with Skriniar at the end of June on a five-year contract with an annual salary of 7.7 million euros + bonuses, but Paris has not yet reached an agreement with Inter Milan on the transfer fee. As a result, negotiations between the two sides have stalled. Inter have set a deadline not to sell Skriniar if Paris cannot meet Inter’s asking price before then.

In addition, Chelsea are very interested in Dumfries and Cassady, and Chelsea have called their agents several times and told them that they want to sign them. However, Inter Milan has no intention of selling two players. But if Chelsea can make an offer of more than 50 million euros for Dumfries, then Inter Milan could sell him.

As for Cassadi, Chelsea has completed the investigation of Cassadi, made a formal offer of about 8 million euros, and gave hope to use this offer to persuade Inter Milan to let Cassadi go. However, Inter Milan do not want to repeat the mistakes of Zaniolo, so they have no intention of selling Casadi directly. Even with a sale, Inter would like to keep clauses like buy-back rights, but that doesn’t work for a giant club like Chelsea.

Therefore, the solution is actually very simple, either double the offer from Chelsea, or Chelsea will give up the introduction of Cassady and no longer negotiate with Inter Milan.

In Serie A, there are also many teams interested in Casadi, such as Torino, Sampdoria and Sassuolo. If they can make a reasonable offer and ensure that Inter Milan can have the right to buy back, then Inter Milan is willing to sell Casadi.

In addition, some British media revealed that Chelsea may sign Dumfries, Skriniar and Casadi with a transfer fee of about 140 million euros. This looks like a fantasy football game, but time will tell everything.

