Among the stars accompanying Brazil, one of the perennial favorites for the World Cup, in Qatar there is certainly Richarlison. The striker changed sides in the summer from Everton to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. He immediately got on well with the Italian coach and earned Tite’s call-up. And now, even if the competition ahead is strong and qualified, he hopes to show off on the most important stage. But Richarlison doesn’t necessarily need the field to make headlines. His career is littered with at least particular statements, which put him in the spotlight. Like the time he said his favorite British food…is pasta.

The plans for the future — This time, as he says AS, the answer to an apparently simple question caused a stir during a series of curiosities asked of the attacker by his fans. The question was one that is often asked of footballers, despite Richarlison being just 25 years old: “what will you do once you hang up your boots?”. And in spite of his young age, the Spurs player has a ready answer: “I’m buying an island and moving there with a lot of women, like Ronaldinho in that photo…”. And any reference to Dinho in the pool surrounded by girls is by no means accidental. A thought that made Richarlison laugh a lot, but that he didn’t like very much at home. See also Barletta, owner of a bar shot dead. He was 43-breaking latest news

They called him “the Bandit” — As the Spanish newspaper explains, the footballer has been criticized a lot, because he is considered a not exactly positive role model for young people. But deep down, both on and off the pitch, Richarlison has always been very particular. For him goals, assists and even some red cards, just to underline that in addition to class there is also a certain temper. It is normal, moreover, that the attacker is quite fuzzy and that in Brazil they called him “the Bandit”. Anyone who, like him, was born in a favela where one of the few means of livelihood is drug trafficking, knows that he must always be ready to defend himself by all means. The many childhood stories he told, between guns and drug dealers, make us understand the difficulties experienced. And so if his dream is to make life … of Dinho, in the end you can even have a laugh about it …

