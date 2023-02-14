Home Sports Rickey Smiley on being shot, daughter being shot & losing his dad to gun violence | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Rickey Smiley on being shot, daughter being shot & losing his dad to gun violence | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Rickey Smiley on being shot, daughter being shot & losing his dad to gun violence | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Rickey Smiley discuss Rickey’s upbringing and family. Rickey reveals that his parents grew up across the street from one another and were both musicians. He also shares a story of his father losing his life to gun violence, his daughter being shot and being a victim of gun violence himself.

9 HOURS AGO・Club Shay Shay: The Shannon Sharpe Podcast・15:02

