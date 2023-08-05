Ricky Rubio stops: I have to take care of my mental health

Ricky Rubio, point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spanish national team, has released a statement through the FEB in which he says he wants to spend some time away from basketball to solve some problems related to his mental health.

Her words:

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank for all the support I received from the FEB, who understood my choice. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I ask that my privacy be respected so that I can deal with these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right”.

