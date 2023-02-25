Home Sports Ricochet and Braun Strowman back McIntyre and Sheamus after facing Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Match
The new trio of Madcap Moss, Braun Strowman and Ricochet all aimed to get back to their winning ways on Friday Night SmackDown when they teamed up against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther as well as Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a Six-Man tag Team showdown. Drew McIntyre came for the champion following the match when The Viking Raiders stepped in, continuing their feud with The Scottish Warrior and Sheamus.

