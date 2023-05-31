Riders mocked and mourned netizens “hypocrite” after sudden death after crossing the line in Japanese horse racing | Horse Racing | Japan | Sudden Death_Sina News

Rider mocks and mourns netizens for “hypocrite” after sudden death after crossing the line in Japanese horse race, sparking controversy

[Japanese riders mocked and mourned netizens “hypocrites” after crossing the line and causing controversy]On May 29, the sudden death of a horse in a horse race held at the Tokyo Racecourse in Japan attracted the attention of netizens, who left messages expressing “heartbroken condolences” “, and wish it to run freely in the sky. However, former rider Takikawa Shouki also accused these netizens of being “hypocrites”. He posted on social media, “As a racehorse, I have been poor since I was born. There are many more poor horses than this. The stallions that don’t win are immediately turned into meat feed, or sent to riding clubs. In order not to hurt the customers who ride horses, they are fasted and thinned to dryness. Only horses with good results can spend the rest of their lives happily, and I hope to understand this reality.” Netizens have different opinions on his remarks. Someone said incomprehensibly, “I don’t understand what kind of psychology you have as a former rider for saying such things at all?” , said, “Take horses as tools for gambling, enjoy yourself, wait for the horse to die and still be intoxicated with self-impression, kill two birds with one stone.” Some netizens took this opportunity to issue “soul torture”: “Should we ban horse racing?”

