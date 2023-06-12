Home » Riding the wind to meet the Asian Games, breaking the waves and making a fortune, Zhejiang Open Water Swimming Series Held_Hangzhou Net
by admin
Riding the wind to meet the Asian Games, breaking the waves and making a fortune, Zhejiang Province Open Water Swimming Series held

On June 11, the 2023 Zhejiang Province 4th Open Water Swimming Series, one of the 26 counties in mountainous areas sponsored by Zhejiang Sports, was held in Xianxia Lake, Hushan Township, Suichang County, Lishui, Zhejiang. There are three events in this competition: 800-meter swimming, men’s 2000-meter race, and women’s 1000-meter race. A total of 16 teams and 598 athletes participated.

This year is the year when the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held. As a brand event jointly created by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and other departments, Zhejiang Sports will help 26 counties in mountainous areas. The theme is to promote the development of the sports industry and economy in 26 counties in mountainous areas, promote the accelerated development of mass sports and competitive sports, and build more and better conversion channels from “green water and green mountains” to “golden mountains and silver mountains”.

As one of the series of events, this competition was held in Hushan Township, Suichang County, a demonstration site in beautiful Zhejiang, surrounded by green water and green mountains. There are both low hills and gentle slopes known as “Little Guilin” and “Little Three Gorges”. The famous cliff canyon is a natural place for leisure, vacation and sightseeing. Hushan Township has successively won honorary titles such as “China‘s Most Beautiful Township”, “Provincial Ecological Township” and “Beautiful Zhejiang Charm Demonstration Site” in Zhejiang Province. This hearty event held between green mountains and green waters not only promoted sports events, but also showed the beautiful Xianxia Lake, highlighting the advanced wisdom of carrying out national fitness according to local conditions and “sports +” empowerment, and promoted the prosperity of mountainous areas pace of.

The event is sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Provincial Rural Revitalization Bureau, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Provincial Sports Federation, and organized by the Provincial Swimming Association and the Suichang County People’s Government.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai Editor: Xu Jie

