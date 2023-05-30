Home » Ried finds new president, head of sport has to go
Sports

Ried finds new president, head of sport has to go

by admin
Ried finds new president, head of sport has to go

The search for a president at Admiral Bundesliga relegated SV Ried has come to a quick end. With immediate effect, the previous Vice President, Thomas Gahleitner, will succeed Roland Daxl. The Innviertler announced this in a broadcast. The board of directors, including Daxl as chief financial officer, would exercise their function until the new election in autumn. Thomas Reicheltshammer also has no future in Ried, the separation from the sports director also became official on Tuesday.

Sports Director Wolfgang Fiala now has all the sporting responsibility alone, Rainer Wöllinger will remain with the club as Managing Director Economics. “Together with my team, I will do everything to ensure that our SV Guntamatic Ried becomes the most powerful club in the second division. Our task now is to set the course for a realignment and to start with it immediately,” said Gahleitner. Daxl was happy to be able to keep its fingers crossed for the Rieder teams as a “fan and sponsor” after 14 years as an official.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Chaos, the Greek ultracar with over 3,000 horsepower: dream or reality?

You may also like

Juventus and salary maneuver: it all ends in...

ASICS TRAIL OF THE WALLS | Sportdimontagna.com

STOCK OF THE SEASON: Champion symbol leader, seamers...

Paola Egonu will return to play in Italy...

Foggia-Cerignola, playoffs: what makes football unique

Cycling in Saudi Arabia in the desert in...

2023 Women’s World Cup: Marie-Antoinette Katoto withdraws

Olimpia Milano, Datome’s best game of the season...

Another final for the trophy machine. History won’t...

Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy