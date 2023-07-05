Home » Ried will play in the Innviertel Arena in the future
Ried will play in the Innviertel Arena in the future

The footballers from Bundesliga relegated SV Ried are now playing in the Innviertel Arena. As the club announced on Wednesday, the name of the stadium was changed in cooperation with the state of Upper Austria and Upper Austria Tourism. The previous namesake Josko will remain with the club as a sponsor.

“SV Guntamatic Ried is inextricably linked to the region and the people who live here,” explained club president Thomas Gahleitner. The new name embodies this “regional connection and the traditional values ​​of our association”. The stadium “should become a real fortress again,” emphasized Gahleitner.

