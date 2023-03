SV Guntamatic Ried has to do without midfielder David Ungar for three games. After his red card in the game against Austria Vienna (1: 3), the 22-year-old was banned for two games by the criminal division of the Bundesliga on Monday for rough play.

GEPA/Manfred Binder



In addition, a conditional forbearance from September of the previous year was revoked. Ungar is missing in the last two games of the regular season and in the first match of the qualifying round.