“Right after Formula 1”

Going electric: Pascal Wehrlein Image: Porsche AG

In an interview, Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein talks about the demands placed on the helmsmen in the Formula E electric series and explains why you can break bones in no time at all, even without an accident.

Know Sie Nyck de Vries?

Yes, we know each other well. We used to go kart against each other. And of course Formula E too.

De Vries became world champion in Formula E in 2021. In 2022 he came to a Grand Prix as a substitute driver in Formula 1. So he recommended himself for a regular place at Alpha Tauri. Now he was kicked out after just ten races. Does that scratch the honor of a Formula E driver?

It’s tough for Nyck and it’s really a shame. Had he asserted himself in Formula 1, it would certainly have given Formula E more recognition. On the other hand, there are guys in Formula 1 that I – and by the way, Nyck too – used to beat in the junior classes. We both used to win everywhere we raced. The driving quality in Formula E is extremely high. It is in no way inferior to Formula 1.

