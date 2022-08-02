Home Sports Rigoldi defends the title of the European Union of supergallo
Sports

Rigoldi defends the title of the European Union of supergallo

by admin
Rigoldi defends the title of the European Union of supergallo

The Italian defends the title of the European Union of supergallo. At 21.10 on Rai Sport from Dueville. “Win at any cost: I want the European”

Luca Rigoldi brings boxing back to prime time on Rai. On Friday 5 August, the Vicenza player will defend the European Union Super-Portugal title at home on Dueville (Vicenza), fighting at 9.10 pm, live on RaiSport and not in the second and third evening as is customary. In the subclou set up by Mario Loreni’s Promoboxe to keep an eye on the undefeated Davide Tassi (13) and Yassine Hermi (9).

11th titled match

Rigoldi’s opponent, 29, will be the Belgian of Armenian origins Geram Eloyan, 30. A solid boxer, who is not afraid to fight abroad even against partisan juries. He is not very experienced, only 11 matches against the Italian’s 30 (26-2-2), but his record has a detail on which the same EU champion dwells: “Eloyan has 7 wins out of 8 by knockout- Stresses Rigoldi-. He won’t be a champion, but his punch can hurt. My coach Gino Freo and I, together for the 11th time in a titled match, will have to be careful not to take stupid shots in the early rounds. Then by focusing on rhythm, intensity and athletic background we should have the best of distance. As happened on the occasion of the regaining of the title, in February for kot against the French Hugo Legros. As I did with the EU, I want to do with the European. I am now 2nd in the standings. I want another chance to regain my title between 2018 and 2020 ”.

See also  Mediterranean games, boxing: Mouhiidine to scream! Gold in the 91kg

I 5 titled

Rigoldi in the depressed panorama of Italian Pro boxing is one of only 5 boxers to hold an international title. The others: Michael Magnesi (world Ibo superfiuma), Emiliano Marsili (EU lightweight title), Anna Lisa Brozzi (European featherweight), Stephane Silva (European superfly). Matteo Signani in the re-match in Italy will be able to win back the European middleweight championship stolen from him in France by Anderson Prestot without supporting doping control.

Support Fpi

Therefore the 5 have been included by the Italian Boxing Federation in the Pro Club. The list of 9 boxers to whom the FPI will give financial support for the activity. An absolute novelty for Italy. It will not alone help to raise the fortunes of professionalism, but it can be a first step. The others in the Pro Club are Alessio Lorusso (gallo), Mauro Forte (feather), Mirko Natalizi (superwelter), Ivan Zucco (supermedi), Simone Federici (light heavyweight).

2 August – 21:31

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Agliè Valle Sacra, desire to amaze Doubles and...

Formula 1, yellow on the future Alpine driver:...

Lazio, presentation for Casale and Cancellieri: the declarations

For the Bosconerese it is a revolution 14...

Handball Belluno, the adventure in Serie A2 has...

Post:Cristiano Ronaldo participated in Manchester United training today...

‘The tough guy from the Road House’, off...

Wrestling – The Closing of the International Class...

Juve, on the market priority to director, winger...

Morata again at Juventus this is for his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy