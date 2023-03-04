Home Sports Riiber won the team event on the large bridge at the World Championships and has a record eighth gold
Riiber won the team event on the large bridge at the World Championships and has a record eighth gold

Riiber won the team event on the large bridge at the World Championships and has a record eighth gold

The 25-year-old Riiber confirmed his excellent form and won the fourth race in Planica. The four-time World Cup winner, who also triumphed in Slovenia on the intermediate bridge and in the mixed and men’s team events, won today by more than a minute ahead of compatriot Jens Luuras Oftebro and defending gold medalist Johannes Lamparter of Austria. With the eighth triumph in his career, Riiber broke away from the German Eric Frenzel in the historical tables.

Riiber already took the decisive step to victory in the jumping part, which he won superbly. With a performance of 147 meters, he even exceeded by five meters the bridge record of the domestic specialist Peter Prevec from 2014. It paid off for the Norwegian sovereign that he missed two parts of the World Cup before the World Cup due to preparation, even though he lost the chance for a fifth overall triumph in a row.

Photo: Darko Bandic, CTK/AP

Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber during his jump in the Nordic combination.Photo: Darko Bandic, CTK/AP

Pažout, Jan Vytrval and Jiří Konvalinka ranked 26th to 28th, Tomáš Portyk was 32nd. Pažout, who finished twenty-first on the middle bridge, lost four and a half minutes to Riiber

