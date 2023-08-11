Riley Greene’s Late Homer Propels Detroit Tigers to 3-0 Victory over Minnesota Twins

Riley Greene’s sixth inning home run lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. The win marked Detroit’s third consecutive victory and clinched the four-game series for the Tigers. Prior to Monday’s game, the Twins had boasted a five-game winning streak.

In a tightly contested pitching duel, the Twins struggled to make an impact at the plate, managing only two singles throughout the game, the last of which came in the fifth inning. On the other hand, Detroit’s Reese Olson pitched a remarkable six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

It was Kenta Maeda who took the loss for the Twins after giving up Greene’s pivotal home run during his six innings on the mound. Maeda surrendered three hits and one walk while striking out four.

In terms of individual performances, several players stood out for both teams. For the Twins, Carlos Correa went 4-1, Christian Vazquez went 3-1, and Willi Castro went 3-0. Meanwhile, Jorge Polanco, representing the Dominican Republic, went 3-0.

On the Tigers’ side, Puerto Rican Javier Báez went 3-1 and scored a run, while Cuban player Andy Ibáñez went 3-1.

The Tigers’ victory solidifies their recent winning streak and further propels their momentum for the remainder of the season. As for the Twins, they will need to regroup and find ways to bounce back from this loss in order to maintain their positive momentum earlier in the week.

Overall, it was a well-fought game between two competitive teams, with the Tigers ultimately emerging victorious on the strength of Riley Greene’s timely home run.