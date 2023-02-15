The official figure of RBR Rimini-Fortitudo Bologna speaks of 3,118 paying, practically sold-out the “palazzo”, the dear and old one Flamineus. A piece of local basketball history, unlike the former 105 stadiumno RDS, built by private individuals at the beginning of the 2000s in the midst of the economic boom as a bargaining chip for other building permits, but never won the favor of Rimini fans. After a series of economic problems and the descent into the minor leagues, basketball returned once again and definitively to the Palazzettowith it Stadium relegated to concerts, shows and other events of mere consumption.

Returning to the game in question, perhaps not even the most passionate and optimistic of Rimini’s fans hoped to be able to play a game again against the more famous Fortitudo Bologna, mindful of the last few years spent elbowing to re-emerge from the lower leagues. Although the glories of Serie A1 are still far away and only the relegation of the guests to A2 has made this revival possible, the recent history of RBR Rimini, Rinascita Basket Rimini has taken on the connotations of the (often rhetorically abused) sports tale, deserving these and other satisfactions. After long years of disappointments, the new corporate leadership has founded its foundations on passion, taking into account respect for tradition and not least for the public, not surprisingly returning en masse as never before to follow the deeds of the boys in red and white tank top. Just think of the more than 1200 subscribers who, however, will not be valid today, by virtue of the “White and Red Day”, therefore all those present will also be paying.

The red and white curve, guided and gathered behind the initials “Barrio H294” also shows off a choreography for the occasion, formed by a hand-drawn tarpaulin, which engaged the boys in several evenings of work, and various banners to compose the design the final. Given the applause of those present, it can be said that their effort paid off with the approval of the rest of the audience.

In the away sector there are 300 avid supporters of Fortitudo who need no introduction. There Fossa, born way back in 1970, has already largely crossed the threshold of 50 years, so history speaks for them. Since their entry into the building, there is no shortage of teasing, but on the other hand, whether it’s football or basketball makes no difference: there is bad blood between Rimini and Bologna. The first leg, not surprisingly, recorded excesses outside the PalaDozza and subsequent warnings arrived just in the days leading up to this match. The same Fossa will display a solidarity banner outside the building, given the ban on bringing it inside.

Although the visiting team has always been ahead in the 40 minutes of the match, both on the parquet and in the stands it was captivating thanks to both sets of fans. The red and white team is on the wings of enthusiasm, with the team sustained without breaks with the support of the other sectors in moments of greatest enthusiasm, the same thing goes for the more experienced Bolognese fans, beautiful to hear and also to see, especially when they raise their hands to heaven for the clapping, especially the ones waving left and right. Very choreographed.

At the sound of the siren, the away team wins by only two points. The comeback from Romagna stopped in the last seconds, but despite the defeat, the whole audience applauded the players on the pitch, acknowledging them for having given their all. Even the visiting players bring themselves under the clove of their fans, cheering for the beautiful victory obtained on the woolen thread. In what the latest teasing between Rimini and Bolognesi, to dilute the hot spirits we think about stewards and the forces of order, who arrived to avoid any contact both internally and externally.

Gilberto Poggi