Rimini is ready to welcome the National Final of RedBull Dance Your Style 2023 – Sport Marketing News

The spotlights are turned back on Red Bull Dance Your Style, the global street dance event with a unique and exclusive format that offers dancers from all over Italy the opportunity to express themselves through their own personal style. After qualifying in Florence, the list of 16 dancers who will participate in the National Final in Rimini is now finalin program Friday 28 July 2023 from 9.30 pm in Piazzale Kennedy.

The format provides 1vs1 knockout battle: two rounds available to convince the public – the sole judge of the competition – who will have the task of decreeing the winner by holding up the ballot papers (red or blue). No planned choreography or chosen music, it’s all about live in the moment and wow the crowdinterpreting the musical base surprisingly proposed by Deejay Akesongwriter, rapper and music producer, who took part in some of the most renowned international events in the street dance scene.

Two exceptional hosts presented the event: Valentina Vernia aka Bananadancer and content creator with 2 million followers on Tik Tok and more than 270K on Instagram and Hip-Hop pro Filippo Trombetti aka Philgoodteacher and choreographer known and appreciated all over the world

About the event, Veronica Pepe, Artistic Director of Red Bull Dance Your Styledeclares: “It is an honor to once again be the Artistic Director of Red Bull Dance Your Style. The goal for the National Final is to offer the Rimini public an unprecedented show. We expect beautiful music, interpretation, creativity and lots of fun.”

This year he returns to Rimini ready to defend the title of national champion, Michael Rossi aka Mickey-Boo crowned Italian champion of Red Bull Bull Dance Your Style 2022. On the occasion of the last edition, the dancer of popping he left the audience speechless thanks to his ability to involve and merge spectacularity, fluidity of movement and adaptation to different musical tracks. The win in 2022 earned him a ticket to the World Final in Johannesburg, last December. The same opportunity will be offered to whoever wins the Italian title this year: the winner will in fact fly to Germany, Frankfurtwhere is the November 4th will be held there Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023.