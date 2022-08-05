Home Sports Rimini, on the run after car theft, overwhelms passers-by. Two serious, arrested – breaking latest news
Rimini, 5 August 2022 – Crazy pursuit this morning between Marvelli square e via Volta a Rimini. A man of about 45 years, according to the first reconstructions, he stole a car . He was chased by the steering wheels of the Police . Arriving at Marebello, he would have hit some people (VIDEO) .

Operators succeeded in close his escape route and one of them, approached on foot and ordered him to get off, recognized the 45-year-old driving the car, convicted of crimes against the person and against property. At that point, the man put into reverse gear, risking to hit other pedestrians and, in order to stop his escape, the operator fired two shots aimed at the rear tires. Despite this, he continued his escape aboard the robbed car, abandoning it in via Morgagni, where it was later found and placed under sequestration.

Shortly after, an agent of the Flying Squad free from duty, informed of the research in progress and equipped with a portable radio, thinking that he could escape aboard a train, went to the Miramare railway station. In the underpass, after having identified it, blocked the 45-year-old also thanks to the help of a steering wheel. The personal search carried out immediately made it possible to find the ignition keys of the stolen car.

People caught in the escape – a 28-year-old Romanian citizen and a 32-year-old French tourist – they are still hospitalized , respectively, at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena and at the Infermi hospital in Rimini: neither of them is in danger of life. At the end of the ritual acts, at the disposal of the PM on duty, the suspect will be taken to prison at the disposal of the Judicial Authority pending the validation judgment.

