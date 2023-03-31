At the Sports Hall Flamineus of Rimini hosts Pistoia. For the purposes of the classification, it is a fairly important clash for Rimini, given that in the event of a victory and simultaneous defeat of Fortitudo against the leaders Forlì, they would gain one position; it is also for the guests, even if, barring an unexpected (and in fact not maintained) turnaround by Cento in Chieti, third place is scored regardless of today’s result.

I had never been to this Palasport: with all the sectors close to the field and a not exaggerated capacity (unlike the dispersive RDS Stadium) but in any case from more than 3,000 seats, the environment is affected for the better, today as in the other home games. In fact, the presences are decidedly positive: the Rimini curve standing up is a nice sight; in fact, it is not usual to find curves in which all those present remain standing throughout the game. Although active typhus is expressed by the hard hoof of Barriosupported by the twins of San Benedetto del Tronto (which confirms the pleasant synergy with the football environment) the visual effect is certainly valuable.

The away sector, or what should represent it, is occupied by around 50 fans from Pistoia. La Baraonda is working hard in support today, creating in my opinion one of the best cheering days (away from home) of the season. Before dedicating myself to the news, however, I would like to describe the management of today’s visiting supporters: placing the Tuscans near the field (behind their bench, to be precise), as well as having positively influenced the supporters of Pistoia, has caused two potential problems. The first is that of having mixed home and guest audiences; as I wrote in the first leg, the rivalry seems to have faded a bit between the two sides, at least in the basketball world, but a provocation, a spark, a trigger could have started even today, generating possible problems of public order, promptly (I imagine) reprimanded in ways that the supporter circle knows very well and the repercussions of which (obviously) would have been borne only by them and not by those who commit certain managerial carelessness. The other issue was to limit the view in the Rimini areas around the guests, since (naturally) the use of flags, jumps, flying beers, are attitudes that annoy the Rimini basketball public, perhaps less accustomed to cheering more heat. Even if it were, they still paid the ticket and found themselves in front of an energetic supporter like that of the Mayhem it can be irritating. On several occasions, even with extreme politeness, some people from Rimini took the liberty of asking the cheering guests or the stewards not to wave or “to raise flags only when attacked from the other side“. At the umpteenth tragicomic request, a manager of the Rimini company positioned near the away sector dissolves his reservations towards the home crowd and stewards: “they are ultras and they wave when and what they want!”. What beautiful words my ears hear..!

With regard to the development of cheering, both factions are energetically dedicated to supporting their favorites on the pitch; only in the middle of the first quarter the Barrio sings a portentous and classic “Pistoiese piece of shit”, to which obviously the Mayhem responds in kind by staying on the evergreen with “Riminese piece of shit”, just to get even. It was imaginable, given the historical rivalry between the two cities, this exchange of greetings but given the past of the first leg, in which both sides minded their own business, except for a quick confrontation at the end of the match between another group from Pistoia and the sector guests from Romagna, I would not have been too surprised if the line of non-consideration had continued. Only one other episode during the game, with “Tuscan race sons of bitches” reciprocated with “you are like the Forlì”, closes the confrontation between the two groups.

The cheering then proceeds linearly on both sides. The Barrio starts by exposing a curve cover, and from there on it will create a stable incitement. In addition to the glance already mentioned, the synergy with the rest of the building is truly worthy of mention: when the Barrio calls, the audience responds, creating a truly fiery environment. If, on the other hand, I want to find two very small notes from the height of my being nobody, they are the following: the breaks put in place are really numerous and the active participants in the cheering (certainly discreet) could be even greater, given the high presence of fans in the sector . But the first episode intrigues me more: I don’t consider it to be a barrier determined by who knows what, but rather it seems like a choice, since every now and then I see with my own eyes the balustrade motioning to slow down, as if not wanting, in quotation marks, to disturb your own team. All this gives me the impression that, in addition to penalizing a good corner like the one in Rimini, a wild cheering from the guests is advantageous, contained (but not slowed down) perhaps only by the small number of people present in front of the home spectators.

Between scarves, flags, clapping, repeated choirs or long choruses held with perseverance, the Mayhem he really doesn’t miss anything, catching his breath on a few occasions such as commercials or speaker interventions.

The game was very tight and at times nervous: the general manager and coach of Pistoia were expelled, thus fueling today’s infernal atmosphere produced by both groups of fans. Now Rimini has a good advantage, now Pistoia is ahead again, so until the end of the match which sees the guests celebrate together with their fans, thanks to the 77-74 victory. Nothing else to report at the end of the hostilities.

Rimini therefore closes sixth in the standings and Pistoia third. Next Sunday the second phase will begin, useful for increasing the points in the standings for the playoff placements and (theoretically) to give more income to the various clubs. Rimini in the White Group will play home and away, facing the demanding away games of Trapani, Agrigento and, to begin with, Latina, with the intention of remaining in the wake of a good playoff placement. Pistoia in the yellow group instead will challenge Treviglio, Cantù and Vanoli Cremona. The first match will be on Sunday 2 April in what has become a classic and interesting match of recent seasons, between Serie A and A2, against rivals from Cantù.

I would like to point out that tonight’s evening is one of those that most help to dispel the false taboos on the Italian ultras basketball world, given the generous performances put in place by the two groups.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Gilberto Poggi