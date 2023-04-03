Daring 2-2 at the “Romeo Neri” between Rimini and the leaders Reggiana. Important numbers on this hot spring Saturday, more than 1,700 fans who, traveling by train and bus, invaded the away sector. Right from the start the climate was very hot and there was no shortage of teasing: it was still Romagna against Emilia.

The emotions didn’t delay, after just three minutes in fact the Rimini goalkeeper saved a penalty and the home fans, even if outnumbered, turned up the volume.

Both factions are very compact and thanks to the lit scarves and torches they create a show in terms of color, in addition to that produced by the voice and the clapping. Shore Rimini you can see the presence of the twins of San Benedetto del Tronto, Civitanova and Cattolica while the presence and the patch of the Vicenza brothers can be seen with the Reggio ones.

The match on the pitch gets strange and, after the double advantage in Rimini, with the two teams consisting of ten men, Reggiana manages to take the field up to straighten their fate in added time, drawing a match that seemed lost by now.

At the triple whistle, the result practically does not satisfy either of the two teams: Rimini sees a victory that seemed by now acquired fade away and Reggiana due to the setback that allows Virtus Entella to make up for it. However, the applause and cheers of encouragement for the team under the curve by both fans should be underlined. Believe it and fight. It’s an obligation.

Text by Alessandro Barbini

Photos by Alessandro Barbini and Gilberto Poggi