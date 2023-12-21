Rimini-Spal: opposite destinies that intersect

It was clear from the start that this Serie C championship was going to be very tough for Spal to face. The double leap back from Serie A is evidently not just the result of chance and in particular, all the problems dating back to the last relegation from the second division have recurred mercilessly even under the new management of Mimmo Di Carlo, later replaced by Leonardo Colucci.

The hope that the blue and whites could be among the contenders for direct or indirect promotion to Serie B was soon wrecked and in the meantime the growing disappointment has definitively damaged the already tense relations between the organized fans and the current presidency in the person of Joe Tacopina, so much so that the fans have expressly asked for a change of ownership and even before this happens, to avoid further escalation, also the delivery of the brand to the city.

Evoking slightly less complicated days, today’s match between Rimini and Spal in Romagna inevitably brings to mind the 1997-98 season when the two teams fought point for point for the final victory of the championship. Rimini’s victory will remain memorable with a clear 3 to 0 in front of over 7,000 of a “Romeo Neri” overflowing with support and warmth, a victory which, however, was of little use because it was the Ferrara team that won direct promotion to Serie C1, while the the red and whites were forced into a playoff which they also lost to Spezia.

Although the two teams have not met on a football pitch since the 2015/16 season, the rivalry between the two fans has never waned. An intersection on the motorway also dates back to that same period, on the way back from their respective trips, which resulted in about ten warnings shared between the two parties. Since then their paths have been diametrically opposed, with Spal reaching the Olympus of Serie A within a few years while Rimini, after failing to register for the Serie C championship, even found themselves starting again from Excellence. Then, as often happens in the world of football, the wheel turns, so Rimini and Spal meet again this evening in Serie C, live in front of the Rai cameras.

From the city of Este there are just under 400 fans who arrive in the away sector, with their representative patches in tow and the inevitable flags constantly waved, among which the one bearing the face of Federico Aldrovandi is always very suggestive.

Good setting and participation also in the Curva Est, the last consecutive useful results have restored confidence in the team and also in the fans, aware that it will be a tough year to face, with important and demanding away games in which all the team spirit and team spirit will be needed. attachment to the jersey to continue rowing together out of a ranking that, if it is no longer as worrying as in the recent past, cannot even be said to be calm until mathematics officially establishes the finish line.

This evening in the East a friend who died prematurely a few years ago is remembered with a banner: the absence of “Pollo” is always tangible in those who were lucky enough to know him and share with him Sundays at the stadium or cheerful evenings in some club in the Riviera. This evening, together with the hosts, the friends of Cattolica are also present with their representative banner. There is no shortage of choruses of teasing on both sides, just as both record a good number of slaps, waving of flags and the lighting of a few torches to color this November evening and make the confrontation even more pleasant.

The two fans certainly felt united by the same thoughts and principles when Rimini’s Est, in the second half, displayed a banner that read: “Cucchi case under statute of limitations, cover-up for Fanesi, for those wearing the uniform it’s the usual procedure”.

At the end of the match, thanks to a penalty kick, Rimini took the lead, right under their Curva, giving themselves an important victory both for having beaten a direct competitor and for the quieter ranking position thus achieved. There is obviously a lot of disappointment among the guests for yet another defeat which leaves them floundering in the slums. At the final whistle, therefore, the party is all red and white, even the president Stefania Di Salvo goes under the East to greet and thank the continued support of the team, receiving in turn the right compliments for the corporate choices made which finally seem to bear fruit .

