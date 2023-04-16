Rins ends the curse of Honda

The victory of Álex Rins manages to break the worst streak of the golden wing brand in the MotoGP era: one year and six months

The last time Honda won in the premier class was at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in 2021 with Marc Márquez, 539 days ago

Honda wins again 539 days later. In other words, Alex Rins breaks the worst streak of the brand of the golden wing without achieving a victory: they had not done so since the Emilia-Romagna (2021) at the hands of Marc Márquez.

The Barcelona pilot Alex Rins He achieved his first victory in the 2023 season by imposing himself with authority in the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas that took place on the COTA circuit, ahead of the Italian Luca Marini, who achieved his first podium in the category, and the French Fabio Quartararo , which thus adds the first podium -for him and for Yamaha- of the entire course.

Alex Rins He had already achieved victory in this same scenario in 2019 with Suzuki and now he adds his fifth victory in the MotoGP category, and the podium number 100 of his new teamthe LCR Honda of the Italian Lucio Cecchinello.

Given the unexpected drop in ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia in head, Alex Rins He maintained a firm and solid pace, with an advantage of more than two seconds over his closest followers and he did not drop a single tenth of a second in the entire second half of the race, thus managing to be crowned, once again, in Austin. So much so that he adds his fourth win here: one in Moto3, one in Moto2 and two already in the queen category of MotoGP.