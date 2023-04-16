Rins wins American GP in Austin

11
Spaniard Alex Rins won the American GP in Austin on Sunday. The Honda rider won ahead of Italian Luca Marini on a Ducati (+3.398) and French Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha (+4.936). World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi from Italy was sixth on his Ducati.
Rins took his second win in Texas, his first for Honda, but also benefited from the retirement of polesitter and sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) of Italy, who slid off the track mid-race while leading and retired.
More more on this in the 2023 Motorcycling World Championship