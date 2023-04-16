Rins wins American GP in Austin

Spaniard Alex Rins won the American GP in Austin on Sunday. The Honda rider won ahead of Italian Luca Marini on a Ducati (+3.398) and French Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha (+4.936). World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi from Italy was sixth on his Ducati.

Rins took his second win in Texas, his first for Honda, but also benefited from the retirement of polesitter and sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) of Italy, who slid off the track mid-race while leading and retired.

MotoGP (20 Races = 110.26 km): 1. Alex Rins ESP Honda 41:14,649 2. Luca Marini ITA Ducati + 3,498 3. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 4,936 4. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 8,318 5. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 9,989 6. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 12,049 7. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 12,242 8. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 20,399 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 27,981 10. Augusto Fernandez ESP KTM 28,217 Out ua: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Brad Binder (RSA/KTM)

Moto2 (16 Laps = 88.208 km): 1. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 34:42,879 2. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex + 0,146 3. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 5,851 4. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 6,049 5. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 7,462 6. Fermin Aldeguer ESP darkwood 7,668 7. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 7,715 8. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 8,078 9. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 11,114 10. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 12,561

Moto3 (14 Laps = 77,182 km): 1. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 32:01,062 2. James Masia ESP Honda + 0,457 3. Xavier Artigas ESP CFMoto 0,558 4. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 0,567 5. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0,657 6. Sea Pioneer SHOULD KTM 9,493 7. David Salvador ESP KTM 9,547 8. David Alonso ESP rubbing 9,663 9. Ryusei Yamanaka JPN rubbing 9,975 10. Jose Antonio Rueda ESP KTM 10,085

