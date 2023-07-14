Riots in France: Mbappe & Co call for an end to the violence

Status: 04.07.2023 2:36 p.m

Kylian Mbappe and other France internationals take position on the riots following the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in Nanterre on Tuesday last week.

Jules Koundé made the start. On Tuesday evening, when the first wave of protests raged through the French suburbs just a few hours after Nahel’s death became known, the central defender of FC Barcelona and the French national team spoke up. “A 17-year-old young man was shot dead by a police officer at close range because he refused to be checked,” Koundé wrote on Twitter. He also criticized the media public. “As if this new police blunder wasn’t enough, the all-time news channels are making a blast out of it,” he commented somberly.

Criticism of media reporting

He saw the media as being driven by “groups that are disconnected from reality”. So-called ‘journalists’ – he put the job title in quotation marks – asked questions “with the sole aim of distorting the truth, criminalizing the victim and finding mitigating circumstances”. Koundé, who moved to Spain from southern France four years ago, obviously spoke to many of the hearts of many of his countrymen, who saw the death of Nahel, a Frenchman with Algerian and Moroccan roots, as renewed evidence of latent racism in the police force and were enraged by the initial reporting were.

French international Jules Koundé

The tweet from Koundé, son of a man from Benin and a French woman, was promptly adopted by national team colleague Mike Maignan. “Magic Mike”, as he calls himself, is under contract with AC Milan and comes from the French overseas territory of Guiana. “A bullet in the head… It’s always the same ones where injustice leads to death,” he wrote.

Kylian Mbappé: ‘I suffer from my France’

On Wednesday morning, almost exactly 24 hours after the fatal shot, Kylian Mbappé followed. The son of a soccer player from Cameroon and a Franco-Algerian handball player, who grew up like the victim in a Paris suburb, initially expressed his desperation. “I suffer from my France,” he wrote, sending a blue, a white, and three red broken hearts. The colors of the tricolor represented the country he represented, scored goals for, led to a World Cup final and helped win another World Cup final. The broken hearts spoke for themselves. Mbappé called the situation “unacceptable”, which could mean many things. And Nahel, originally spelled Naël because that was still accepted as the name of the victim at the time, he called “a little angel who went much too soon”.

Open letter from Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouameni

Much more analytical was Aurélien Tchouameni on Wednesday evening, two years younger than Mbappé and Koundé, so even closer to Nahel in terms of age. “I would like to understand why young people have been dying in trivial police stops for years,” wrote the son of a Cameroonian manager in the pharmaceutical industry and a mother who works in the education sector in an open letter on Twitter. Tchouameni welcomed the video of the fatal traffic control because it could not be used to cover up another case. Like his national team-mate Koundé, he also criticized the media for being partisan and a source of hatred.

Real professional and French international Aurélien Tchouameni

However, the Real Madrid defensive midfielder also recalled that “the vast majority of police officers carry out their duties respecting fundamental rights and sometimes in very difficult circumstances.” And he stressed that it is important that “citizens’ trust in the police is restored, because any lack of justice raises doubts about the actions of the law enforcement agencies.” With this statement, Tchouameni also proves that he has a good instinct. “Justice for Nahel” is the demand that has been seen most frequently in the demonstrations and funeral marches of the past few days.

Racist headwind

The footballers, all of them with an immigrant background, also faced headwinds, on Twitter, in the media, on the surface and in the depths of the internet. Tchouameni, for example, was accused of not having spoken out when an Islamist-motivated perpetrator beheaded the teacher Samuel Paty in 2020 or when it became known that an Algerian woman was arrested as the main culprit in the horrific torture of the 12-year-old Lola in October last year became. The accusations against him followed an openly racist pattern: If someone “yours” is murdered, you speak out, if “yours” kill one or one of “ours”, you remain silent, this is the logic.

Social responsibility at Mbappé

You can’t even blame Mbappé for this. After Paty’s murder, he declared his solidarity with teachers. “Teachers are like our coaches. To learn and win, we must always play together, listen to each other, exchange ideas, help each other. At school and on the pitch, let’s be united,” he said.

That was downright state-supporting. And the Minister of Education thanked him. Mbappé also reacted when the black music producer Michel Zecler was brutally beaten by police officers in Paris just weeks later. During the pandemic, he promoted vaccinations against the virus, showing how he himself was vaccinated and using his popularity to encourage others to do the same.

Special relationship: Mbappé – President Macron

All of this made the footballer extremely attractive, especially for politicians. French President Emmanuel Macron sought his closeness – the more his poll numbers fell, the more intensely. Macron even pledged to work to ensure France’s top footballer stays with Paris St Germain, the Qatar-backed giant in the French capital. Even now, the French media assume that the influence of the presidential apparatus transformed the international players’ individual outrage and despair into a well-balanced public statement.

Statement of the national football team

A communiqué from the Equipe de France appeared prematurely – and was quickly withdrawn – on the Instagram account of Benjamin Pavard, who was still under contract with Bayern Munich. It was then officially announced by Captain Mbappé on Friday evening. In it, the national team expressed their shock at the “brutal murder”. She showed understanding for the anger on the streets, but also warned to refrain from violence and self-destruction and instead to take the path of dialogue and reconstruction. It reads like a carefully coordinated statement in all directions. It is remarkable, however, because an entire team is speaking up here, a community of athletes who are apparently afraid that the country and the people they represent on the football field will succumb to a dynamic of self-destruction.

This new attitude was best summed up by Jules Koundé, the first of the internationals to speak out publicly about the Nanterre murder: “We should remember that we are human beings and citizens long before we are footballers and that we have the right to express ourselves.” The footballers make themselves vulnerable. They are leaving the comfort zone that sports stars have long been granted and which also required them not to comment on political issues. However, the professionals also bring to life what they sing before every international match when they sing the national anthem. The “Marseillaise” is about justice, freedom and unity. Now they not only sing to ball games accompanied by an orchestra, but also write lyrics in their very own voice.