Status: 03/16/2023 12:34 p.m

Projectiles, fire and rockets as well as physical violence: Eintracht Frankfurt has strongly condemned the riots surrounding the game in Naples. The day after, legal counsel Reschke also allowed himself a dig at the Italian security authorities.

Eintracht Frankfurt board member Philipp Reschke has strongly condemned the riots before and after the Champions League game at SSC Naples. “We deeply regret the incidents that happened here. There is absolutely nothing to justify this violence. We may all have feared it, but it is and will remain unacceptable,” said Reschke on Thursday before the team left. who left the premier class after the 0:3.

The violence that street battles around the game on Wednesday evening had far-reaching repercussions. “It harms football, it harms Eintracht Frankfurt and it harms our efforts to stand up for the rights of all fans, who would have liked to see a football game here without repression and decrees in the stadium,” emphasized Reschke. The incidents “of course set us back enormously,” added the legal adviser on the hr microphone. “It can not go on like this.”

Reschke: Three Frankfurt arrested

The police have confirmed to the club that the attack in the city came from Naples fans. “But even that doesn’t justify the potential for violence that erupted on both sides,” criticized Reschke. The police spoke of a total of six injured emergency services.

According to Reschke, three Eintracht fans were arrested during the night. This was confirmed by the police, who reported a total of eight arrests. After the violent clashes, the Frankfurt Ultras were largely taken out of the city by Thursday morning.

Reschke: “Order was exchanged for improvisation and chaos”

Reschke also criticized the Italian security authorities, who had contributed to the escalation with the previously issued ticket ban for Eintracht fans. This alienated thousands of followers and poisoned the already tense atmosphere.

“Everything was prepared and organized, from the fan meeting point to the transports, etc. This order was exchanged for improvisation and chaos,” said Reschke, who had sharply criticized the measures in advance. “That doesn’t justify anything, but it’s part of the story.”

Police have to protect crew

The Out in the round of 16 of the Champions League Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner could accept, but not the riots of the fans. “I condemn all forms of violence and crime, no matter where and when it happens in the world, so I don’t approve of it,” said Glasner after the game.

When they returned to the team hotel, the Eintracht pros were greeted by a huge police force. Only a short time before, the security forces had ended renewed riots with water cannons. On Thursday, the Eintracht entourage was brought to the airport under police protection.