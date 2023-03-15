ACars were on fire, firecrackers and chairs were flying through the air, a police helicopter was circling over the city center: in the run-up to Eintracht Frankfurt’s round of 16 second leg in the Champions League at SSC Naples (9 p.m./live in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and DAZN ) there were serious riots in the southern Italian port city. The Corriere dello Sport wrote of a “guerrilla war” in the center of the city.

As could be seen on videos, police officers were thrown at tables and chairs by hooded ultras and hooligans. At least one police car was set on fire. According to information from the FAZ, the arsonists are people from the joint fan camp of Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta Bergamo. The clubs from Lombardy and Hesse are connected by a so-called “fan friendship”.

Amateur footage also showed how Napoli hooligans attacked police officers with sticks and fired pyrotechnics at law enforcement officers. According to police sources, both fan camps were involved in the riots, as reported by the Ansa news agency. It took a while for emergency services to get the situation under control. The Frankfurt Ultras were then taken back to their hotel in the harbor district by bus from the city centre. The buses were reportedly pelted with stones and bottles by Napoli fans.

“It’s clear that no one wants to see that. It’s the kind of riots we’ve feared since the day the draw was made. We need to work this out completely. But that takes time,” said Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke, who is responsible for fan issues, before the game kicked off. It seemed “a bit like that,” he said, “that the groups that were looking for each other found each other” and added: “The most important thing is that there are no injuries. Neither on the police side nor among the fan groups involved.”

The Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser (SPD), who is also responsible for sport, wrote on Twitter: “This evening’s violence must be condemned in the strongest terms. Violent criminals and chaos are destroying the sport.” Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi also condemned the riots. “The scenes of the destruction of our historic downtown are unacceptable,” Manfredi said. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms these unspeakable acts of those responsible, whoever committed them.”

After a final decision by Italian courts, the authorities approved the sale of tickets to visiting fans, but they should not have been resident in Frankfurt. However, Eintracht rejected this unequal treatment of their own fans and waived the 2700 tickets they were entitled to. Even most of the members of the official delegation, as well as the chairman of the supervisory board, Philip Holzer, and the board member, Axel Hellmann, stayed in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Eintracht supporters still traveled to Naples, some are said to have tickets, possibly acquired by fans of Atalanta Bergamo. Around 400 supporters are said to have arrived at the Naples train station on Tuesday evening, as expected they were received by a similar number of police officers, as videos from Naples show that are circulating on social platforms.