The calendar of a championship that promises to be very close has been published The derby will be on the fifth day – at the end of October – at the PalaRavizza in Pavia

pavia

No doubt about it, those who set the calendar were not tender with the re-founded Riso Scotti, a softer but still complicated start for Elachem. Pavia starts away with Livorno and in the first four games he will have to play three times away and in the fifth he faces the derby with Vigevano at PalaRavizza.

Vigevano instead plays finds easier opponents to deal with and only at the third if he plays with Legnano, moreover at PalaBasletta. Two midweek shifts, the first Wednesday 7 December with Pavia going to Piombino while Vigevano faces Borgomanero at home. The second round is Wednesday 5 April in inverted fields.

the words of the coach

«After the difficult trip to Livorno against Libertas, the home debut against Oleggio awaits us, a team not to be underestimated – says coach Alberto Mazzetti – is still in the process of being completed, but they have always built interesting rosters. It will be a game where we will have to be particularly careful. Let’s say that the start of our season was not against affordable formations, but always against teams of a certain level, because then two consecutive away games await us, the first of which in Casale Monferrato, newly promoted only on paper, since it is excellent level with many players who know the cadeteria very well ».

Mazzetti took a look at the final part. «I wanted to see which teams we will face – explains the coach – we will play against the two Montecatini, who will surely be fighting for the playoff positions and will be hard to beat. The derby? The first at home will be a game that everyone feels as it should be, the fans first and foremost. Moreover, it will be the second in a month and a half, because the first will be Saturday 10 September at PalaBasletta. Welcome to leave like this. We will try to be ready ”.

here they existed

A far from simple start to the championship is what Elachem Vigevano sees. Before meeting a team, which at least on paper is not in the forefront, one must wait for the fourth day when Oleggio arrives, because after the debut with Varese, an experienced team, and the second away match against Langhe Roero, Legnano also arrives, who last season it was one of the few teams able to beat the ducals. Among the big players, the first to meet with Vigevano is Herons Basket Montecatini in November at Basletta, while the following week the Gialloblu will have to go away against Gema Montecatini. The following week will then be the turn of Libertas Livorno, another ambitious team. The derby with Pavia will be in the fifth league and will be away. But the first derby expected this year is the one that will be played in the first round of the Supercoppa di Lega. –

a.ball. – m.sc.