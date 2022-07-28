PAVIA

Riso Scotti signs Riccardo Coviello and launches the pivot and reserve play assault. Coviello is a three-four of great versatility, (195 cm by 94 kg); born in Rome on March 18, 1988, where he takes his first steps with the ball in wedges; he made his debut in B2 always in the capital, then a career that unfolds with championships that are always at a good level. A couple of experiences in A2 (Brindisi, Casale) but the cadetteria becomes the stage able to enhance its energy, generosity and ability to produce points in various ways. After the two years in Civitanova Marche (15 points and 6 rebounds on average) in 2019 he is called by Nardò. Covielloo travels with 14 points and 9.3 rebounds on average per game until the stop for Covid. In the following season, after the regular season (13 points and 7.1 rebounds), the 13 playoff games and promotion to A2 arrive. Even in the last year in Sant’Antimo, Coviello confirms a safe return policy (11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds) alternating in the spots of “four” and “three”. «Riccardo’s choice – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – is that of a tactically ductile and expert player. He is able to open the field and has an excellent sense of attacking rebound. Reliable and competitive, he wants to get back into the game in group A. Particular not to be taken for granted, after years of victories in the Meridione ».

Looking for pivot

The assault on the pivot. The dream is the former Urania Milano, Paolo Paci207 cm, born in 1990, two years ago at Sebastiani Rieti, But the possibility of hiring the Bulgarian center, born in 1996, remains alive. Nikolai Vangelov, A native of Sofia, he began his journey to obtain the Italian training in the youth sectors of San Severo and Basket Nord Barese, before moving to Moncalieri in 2014 where he played in Serie C1, last year he was in Desio. The position of Marco Torgano, searched for by Omegna but without the official nature of the agreement. The captain at this point would not mind staying at the PalaRavizza.

Finally, the second play to be placed side by side with Ezio Gallizzi: the name of the former Sangiorgese remains in pole position, Alberto Fragonara, born in 2004, who already has experience in the cadet category. –