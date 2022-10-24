LEGNANO (MI). Riso Scotti does the feat and against all odds goes to conquer the PalaBorsani of Legnano. The Pavesi play a game of great tenacity, never giving up and proving to have learned the lesson of Livorno, always reacting to every pull of the hosts. In the last period, a 10-0 run by Legnano seemed to be able to overturn the match, but Scotti reacted once again until three seconds from the end Giampieri was fouled by Casini and went to the bezel, with Pavia under one: the guard was icy, putting in the two free shots that meant overtaking and victory.

The start of the match was marked by a stratospheric percentage of three points, so as to close the first half 7/14. In Pavia there was no Potì and in Legnano the former Mazzantini, but if Riso Scotti distributed the points well, for the hosts only Sacchettini and Terenzi went over the top. The game was played point to point and the victory is an important viaticum in view of the derby with Vigevano on Sunday in Pavia



24 October 2022

It starts late because the fire alarm went off at an unsustainable volume. Pavia starts very strong with two triples from Abega and Oboe (2 – 10, 3 ‘). Pavia does not miss a shot and with an irresistible attack (5/5 from each position) flies (5 – 13, 4 ‘). Oboe continues his show and Pavia is in front, despite Terenzi closes the first quarter from the line (19 – 21, 10 ‘). Gallizzi puts his only triple of the first half to continue the escape (25 – 29, 12 ‘). In defense, Riso Scotti suffers only the long Sacchettini but when Coviello also goes to the basket, Eliantonio stops the game again (25 – 33, 14 ‘). He starts again with a basket from Coviello, then a free from De Gregori who fights with vigor. Marino shows up, but Pavia always responds blow for blow, also finding an Abega who proves to have grown mentally in a few months.

De Gregori goes to snatch his first offensive rebound and be fouled, which he transforms from the line (43 – 48, 23 ‘). Pavia distributes the points and with Abega from three points and Coviello from two he dictates the law (45 – 53, 25 ‘). Sacchettini comes out well from the minute with his fourteenth point, Legnano tries the area but Abega the hole from the corner. Gallizzi enters and immediately stands out with a perfect stop and shot. Legnano protests vigorously after the fifth foul whistled against Marino for a breakthrough and takes a technician. Gallizzi does not fail from the line but the usual Sacchettini scores. Terenzi’s triple gives breath to the hosts (54-57.28 ‘). Pavia falls in defense and Mazzetti stops everything. Legnano overtakes with four consecutive free throws (58-57.29 ‘). From the line, Oboe overtakes and completes with a shot on the siren (58-61.30 ‘).

Bedini finds the right moment to break free in attack, baptized by Legnano puts in four points (60-65.32 ‘). Gallizzi suffers a foul in percussion and from the bezel it is icy. Legnano packs a 10–0 split for overtaking with Sacchettini who confirms Pavia’s problems in the colored area (70-67.36 ‘). Pavia marks the misery of 6 points in 5 ‘and Legnano thanks. Bedini served to kiss by Gallizzi reopens the games. Then Giampieri puts the two decisive free throws 3 ”from the siren (72-73).

Maurizio Scorbati