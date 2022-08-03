The first friendly match with Crema al PalaRavizza on 3 September The coach wants many tests to break in the group. Zara in the staff

PAVIA

Riso Scotti will make their friendly debut against Crema of coach Baldiraghi on Saturday 3 September at PalaRavizza. «My idea is to play many tests – explains Alberto Mazzetti, new coach from Pavia – at least one a week. The reason is that we are a totally renewed team, so we need to get to know each other and go through the mistakes to build the group ». With Baldiraghi’s team there will also be a sort of return challenge in the Cremasco building (on a date yet to be defined).

The other friendlies are being defined, but they should be against Bernareggio on Tuesday 6 September, then on Wednesday 14 against Orzinuovi and on Saturday 24 September with Aurora Desio. «We just have to fix the dates, which also depend on the Super Cup – explains Mazzetti – we will only face teams of the same category, we will not go to compete against teams that are out of reach. Beyond the derby with Vigevano in the Super Cup (Saturday 10 September), which we will obviously prepare carefully, but which unfortunately comes at a time of the season still far from the championship, to be taken with a grain of salt, there will be room for everyone ».

Meanwhile, it seems that Francesca Zara will be the new athletic trainer of Riso Scotti, in place of Alessio Firullo. The former coach from Castelnuovo and then trainer in Brescia, has not yet been made official by the Pavia club, but the agreement would have been reached. “Francesca is very motivated – says Mazzetti – I and the management only want people who want to work and achieve goals”.

rally and market

Riso Scotti will meet on Wednesday 24 August at PalaRavizza to start work, but the medical examinations of the players will begin as early as 22nd. «The roster is now almost completed – Mazzetti closes – we are practically only missing the change of the playmaker and we are in the final stages with the pivot. Paolo Paci? It won’t be him. The team will be a good mix of young athletes with experienced guard, wing and pivot winger who need to get to know each other. We drew heavily from the southern groups because we focused on athletes who were willing and hungry to compete against a challenging northern group ». –