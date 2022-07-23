PAVIA

After the announcement of the first market coup for 2022-23, Fabio Giampieri, former Oleggio guard, Riso Scotti chooses the green line for the control room, signing the promising Ezio Gallizzi, born in 2000, 183 cm as play. per kg. 78. In the meantime, the long-awaited signature of the new Alberto Mazzetti, 39, from Varese, has finally arrived and has terminated the contract that bound him to Busto Arsizio.

Gallizzi is defined as an “important bet” by the Pavia-based company. Born in Sassari on 2 December 2000, Gallizzi soon began to get passionate about basketball in the Basket 90 Sassari, before moving to the youth sector of Dinamo. His talent is evident and the boy, in addition to being involved in the youth teams, also begins to frequent the first team environment, with several convocations on the occasion of the Cup matches, also making his debut in A1, then goes to Cagliari in A2. The season in Serie B with Alessandria is the first step, then you level up. In 2020 he signs it in Montegranaro then goes to Cesena. Modern Plamaker: fast, left-handed, has vision of the game, loves to put his teammates in rhythm but takes space in attack with a three-point shot, both placed and after the step back. The team manager from Pavia, Alberto Rai, presents him this way, revealing a background: «Last championship coach Ducarello requested Gallizzi, but Cesena did not want to let him go. We signed him this year, Ezio was immediately enthusiastic about the idea of ​​coming to play in Pavia. We make a precise choice on him, which is part of our idea of ​​creating a group with a mix of youth and experience. Gallizzi will turn 22 only in December but he already has three B seasons behind him ».

On the exit front, Pavia also greets the last player of the group who reached a victory from the play off final: captain Marco Torgano has, in fact, reached an agreement with Paffoni Omegna. –