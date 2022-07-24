the challenge

“A mix of youngsters and experts, who make up a group and first of all want to throw themselves on the ground and fight for every ball”. It is the team that has in mind Alberto Mazzetti, the new coach of Riso Scotti Pavia, presented yesterday morning at the PalaRavizza center. The manager Nicola Ceriana did the honors: “Mazzetti is young, but he already boasts important experiences – underlined Ceriana – If from a technical point of view we have no doubt about his value, it was also the human side that struck us. . His vision of basketball perfectly mirrors ours ».

Then the word was passed to the coach from Varese: “I am happy to face this experience in Serie B – Mazzetti began – after the great joy for the promotion from C gold with Busto Arsizio and the immense disappointment for the transfer of the rights (in Caserta ). I immediately took the leap of the Pavia proposal, happy to compete in an important championship and in a noble square. My game philosophy? First of all I want motivated players. We are building a group of men who feel like banging their noses on the ground and breaking their knees. The team must reflect the work done in training in the match. The basketball that I like is obviously the one that will make us win ».

The first two players signed by Pavia are a 22-year-old playmaker, Ezio Gallizzi, and an expert winger like Fabio Giampieri. «A class of 2000 like Gallizzi who knows how to hold the field for me is already ready – explains the new Scotti coach – it is useless to be here talking about under or senior. We have to take capable players, regardless of age. We decided to take Ezio because he comes from a season in which he played as a director in Cesena, in a complicated group. He wants to get involved in a different reality, after having made a relegation to Montegranaro. He has ample room for improvement. Giampieri is a player I have often seen live, I know him well. The choice was to take someone like him who has charisma and leadership in a group that we are building and who will have younger than experienced players in their ranks, who will have to guarantee the amalgamation and show young people how to train and is on the field ».

The appeal to the fans

Waiting for Pavia to place other market hits, starting from the pivot, Mazzetti adds: «I have worked with many coaches, but the one I am most attached to is Mattia Ferrari, with him I won a championship and achieved a daring salvation in Legadue. I also absorbed many things from others, such as Giancarlo Sacco. I don’t have a model to replicate, but my idea is to sew a dress by mixing a little the things I’ve seen and learned. I close by saying that we need the fans. Last season for Pavia was on the rise. We must continue like this, even if there have been changes and adjustments, in society and in the team. We must be supported and helped, but in turn we must involve those who come to see us. “