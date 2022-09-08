Pavia pays for the absence of the two plays, but Potì grows in the second half: “We had short rotations, none of us pulled back”

Riso Scotti limps in the control room without the two play teams Epifani and Gallizzi and also loses the second test match of the season against Brianza Casa Basket 76 – 82 (18-26, 20 – 26, 23 – 18, 15 – 12).

After the usual suffering in the first two quarters, Riso Scotti disputes the usual excellent third quarter and returns to the game and fight until the last ball. Abega, after the excellent debut, took a step backwards, suffering the pressure from Brianza and struggling in the first half. He grows in the second half. De Gregori confirms his running and fighting characteristics, better “rock” Abega and Potì and a good debut by Coviello, weighing experience and technique. «Without the two plays, the seventeen-year-old Abega has adapted in directing – explains Alessandro Potì – we had short rotations, but no one pulled back. It took us two quarters to fuel, then we grew up. In view of the derby it was a good battle ».

Pavia struggles and Mazzetti recalls Abega for Bedini. First three shots of the Riso Scotti on the iron. On the second lost, coach Mazzetti stops the game (0-7, 3 ‘). Coviello invents a basket with a foul in the middle of a forest of opposing hands (3-9, 4 ‘). Abega steals and receives unsportsmanlike (6-11, 5 ‘). Brianza Casa stretches out, while Potì loses two balls in attack in dead-end percussion. Botteri on loan puts two consecutive triples that sweeten a first half with many turnovers, nines, and too many errors (18-26, 10 ‘). Abega sinks in the first action of the second quarter and earns two free throws. Coach Mazzetti orders pressing from the opponent’s throw-in. A loss and a missed defensive return give two triples to the Brianza who make no mistake and lengthen, with an immediate minute from coach Mazzetti (22-35, 13 ‘). Abega pays for his 17 years and the desuetude to run the team. Pavia doubles in the middle of the field and recovers the ball, grinds the game and goes to impact the partial of the fourth (12 – 12, 30 – 38, 15 ‘). Giampieri shows two flashes of him, but the former Bugatti from Vigevano places 5 – 0 personal (33 – 44, 17 ‘). Riso Scotti alternates trivial errors with good defenses, lacks continuity (38-52, 20 ‘). Abega at the beginning of the third quarter puts his first triple with a patient offensive action, then recovers the ball and flies on the counterattack. Pavia appears more serene, even if the legs are not yet ready as can be understood from the many shooting errors. Bugatti drags his but Pavia with the woody Bedini in defense and Coviello and De Gregori in attack shorten (57 – 63, 26 ‘). Marra breaks the fast in Brianza with yet another triple (61 – 70, 30 ‘). Bedini puts in the first triple of his game. Pavia occasionally loses the handle in defense, but it is only a matter of time and work (69 – 74, 33 ‘). In attack, the Pavia players are looking for each other more and more in a quarter where the energies begin to drop (74 – 79, 38 ‘). Pavia: Potì 15, Giampieri 14, Botteri and De Gregori 11, Bedini, Abega and Coviello 8. –