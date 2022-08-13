The 19-year-old guard and Lebediev’s confirmation last boxes The now former captain: many good memories in Pavia, I would have stayed

PAVIA

Riso Scotti completes the mosaic of the 2022-23 roster with the confirmation of the Ukrainian pivot Misha Lebediev and the official status of the winger Mattia Mazzotti, while the now former captain Marco Torgano arrived in Omegna makes his voice heard.

Lebediev, Ukrainian from Dnipro, born in 2003, double membership with Voghera, is a center (206 cm for 115 kg of weight) in the second season at PalaRavizza. “Misha”, in Italy since he was 13, has several appearances in the Ukrainian youth national teams, but he trained in the nurseries of Costa Volpino and Vado Ligure. In his first experience in Pavia in cadeteria he closed with 14 appearances, managing to strengthen his body a lot thanks to work. «Lebediev – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – he is the only survivor of last season and he will be able to play an important role in our chessboard. I will ask him, first of all, to raise the physical level of competition in training ». Mattia Mazzotti is a guard (189 cm for 76 kg of weight), born in 2003, and comes from Cividale. «Mazzotti – underlines Mazzetti – he will have to give us quality in every training». In summary, the 2022-23 squad is made up of 5 seniors from the starting quintet (Gallizzi, Giampieri, Potì, De Gregori, Coviello) and six under.

The captain’s regrets

Torgano, for his part, has signed with Omegna, but he would have gladly stayed in Pavia. “After four years and a season like the last I would not have moved – he says – they have been beautiful and intense seasons, the last one experienced as a captain has a special flavor, in addition to the fact that we have reached an important goal (the semi-final play off ). It was difficult to say goodbye to a place where I have been well and met people with passion. On the other hand, the problems that have arisen have not allowed the dream of growing further to be realized. Omegna is a competitive team, I’ve already played with it, getting results and it’s not too far from home. Compared to my other teammates I have been lucky ». Torgano opens the album of memories: «I will always remember with pleasure the derbies with Vigevano, exciting matches in front of so many people. The biggest regret? Don’t give something extra in the last playoffs and the year before being stopped by Covid when we were in shape ».

During the period at PalaRavizza Torgano improved: «I arrived as a shooter and I leave with an enriched technical background. I am more mature and I have to thank Pavia, where I have always felt valued, both from a technical and a human point of view. Group A will be complicated with many ambitious teams. Pavia moved onto the transfer market late, but still built an interesting team ». –