PAVIA

Riso Scotti works on the transfer market to complete the team and reconfirms Paolo Peraro on the bench with the role of assistant to coach Alberto Mazzetti, after having been alongside coach Ducarello last season.

The first goal pivot

Market. The priority of the team manager Alberto Rai and the manager Nicola Ceriana are working is the pivot. Nikolay Vangelov was contacted, in Desio in 2021-22, 2 meters and 13 for 113 kg, born in 1996 in the Napoli Basket nursery. Bulgarian basketball player of Italian training, Vangelov is a man (literally) of weight, who within the area can make a difference. An expert center, also of considerable size, is Francesco Quaglia, 207 per 100 kg, born in 1988, last championship in Jesolo. However, he appears out of reach. Pavia also made an attempt for Paolo Paci, another mighty 207 cm pivot. per kg. 102, born in 1990. In short, Rai and Ceriana on the recommendation of Mazzetti are looking for a center of great physicality to be placed inside the colored area. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the former Pavia Alberto Apuzzo, wing guard born in 2000 who grew up in Derthona, has signed for the newly promoted Junior Casale of the other former Pavese Davide Cristelli.

Peraro confirmed

Technical staff. Scotti confirms Paolo Peraro as assistant coach. Born in Voghera in 1991, he will be Alberto Mazzetti’s first assistant, giving continuity to the experience gained last season, when he joined Ducarello’s staff on the eve of the return derby with Vigevano. A very positive and formative experience alongside the Sicilian coach. “I arrived at a delicate moment, in which Ducarello was putting his footprint to help the team make a turn – explains Peraro – I had an excellent professional harmony with him and I will always carry inside the excitement of the debut with victory in the derby and the enterprise of game 5 of the playoffs when we stormed Mestre ». Peraro has not yet met Alberto Mazzetti directly. «It is true, but I am in constant telephone contact with Alberto and there is already a great unity of purpose, with constant involvement – replies the vice-president of Pavia – My aspiration is to work profitably. I am very satisfied to be able to stay in Pavia as this allows me to operate in a technical context in which I immediately felt comfortable and in this way I can reconcile the reasons of the heart, remaining close to my family ». Coach Peraro will continue to maintain his commitment also in the youth sector of Here You Can, with which Pavia is working to maintain the partnership relationship also for next season. “I will be able to reconcile the two commitments – reiterates Peraro – Without overlapping the roles, I will follow a group of guys and I thank Here You Can for the availability he has always shown towards me”. –