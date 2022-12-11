Riso Scotti returns to victory (95-79) beating Campus Varese in the last match of 2022 at the PalaRavizza. After a terrifying start, Pavia found strength from the bench with Bedini and Gallizzi, the most constant who changed the inertia of the game. Riso Scotti thus begins its ascent, recovering the disadvantage in the second quarter and after a still uncertain third quarter, extends in the last period until it spreads. The turning point with the rediscovered 3-point shot and an aggressive defense that closes every way for the people of Varese, who under the eyes of the Varese Basketball CEO Luis Scola leave victory to the hosts.

Fabio Giampieri (19 points) shooting

The record

Pavia starts with cold hands (0/7) from every position and two losses, until after almost 3′ Varese scores with a foul by De Gregori and dozens of puppets fall onto the field destined for children hospitalized in pediatrics at San Matteo. Coach Mazzetti stops everything after having also seen inattention in defense not punished only because in turn Varese makes a lot of mistakes (0-10.4′). De Gregori from the line after 4′. The center is the only goal from Pavia, too many shaking hands and an indecent defense. Bedini enters, recovers and scores, some flashes from Pavia, but too many spaces in attack for the young people from Varese who go to the maximum advantage (15-27.10′). Pavia starts shooting on the iron again and Varese extends (17-34.12′). Scotti’s indecent defense forces Mazzetti to be suspended again. Giampieri makes the first triple but then Coviello makes a rookie mistake in defense and Varese thanks him with three points (24-39.15′). Abega and Gallizzi try to give some sparkle, recovering a couple of balls and converting them. Giampieri from three, then Gallizzi and Bedini to try to come back (35-42.17′). Gallizzi confidently from three points, then Giampieri imitates him, then Abega earns the two free throws to equalize then triple the lead (47-46.20′). Giampieri from three points, the bench with Bedini and Gallizzi and some ideas from Abega but above all a newfound defense allow Riso Scotti to post a 23-7 run in the last 5′ of the second quarter. Coviello starts off on the right foot but Zhao impacts from three. Bedini from three, then a couple of trivial mistakes and Varese impacts. Coviello makes two consecutive triples, then Gallizzi sinks and Pavia tries to escape (60-52.24′). Varese on the mistakes of Pavia returns to play the match (63-64.28′). Zhao scores undisturbed on the buzzer (68-66.30′). Oboe with three points, then Bedini with two.

Change the inertia

Zhao makes two free throws (76-73, 34′). Gallizzi two consecutive triples that give the start to Riso Scotti, who then defends aggressively (82-73.35′). Gallizzi continues the performance from three points and when Giampieri is added (19 points) Pavia takes off (93-75.38′). —