Home Sports Riso Scotti suffers, then spreads with Varese: in the fourth period the break decides the match
Sports

Riso Scotti suffers, then spreads with Varese: in the fourth period the break decides the match

by admin
Riso Scotti suffers, then spreads with Varese: in the fourth period the break decides the match

Riso Scotti returns to victory (95-79) beating Campus Varese in the last match of 2022 at the PalaRavizza. After a terrifying start, Pavia found strength from the bench with Bedini and Gallizzi, the most constant who changed the inertia of the game. Riso Scotti thus begins its ascent, recovering the disadvantage in the second quarter and after a still uncertain third quarter, extends in the last period until it spreads. The turning point with the rediscovered 3-point shot and an aggressive defense that closes every way for the people of Varese, who under the eyes of the Varese Basketball CEO Luis Scola leave victory to the hosts.

Fabio Giampieri (19 points) shooting

The record

Pavia starts with cold hands (0/7) from every position and two losses, until after almost 3′ Varese scores with a foul by De Gregori and dozens of puppets fall onto the field destined for children hospitalized in pediatrics at San Matteo. Coach Mazzetti stops everything after having also seen inattention in defense not punished only because in turn Varese makes a lot of mistakes (0-10.4′). De Gregori from the line after 4′. The center is the only goal from Pavia, too many shaking hands and an indecent defense. Bedini enters, recovers and scores, some flashes from Pavia, but too many spaces in attack for the young people from Varese who go to the maximum advantage (15-27.10′). Pavia starts shooting on the iron again and Varese extends (17-34.12′). Scotti’s indecent defense forces Mazzetti to be suspended again. Giampieri makes the first triple but then Coviello makes a rookie mistake in defense and Varese thanks him with three points (24-39.15′). Abega and Gallizzi try to give some sparkle, recovering a couple of balls and converting them. Giampieri from three, then Gallizzi and Bedini to try to come back (35-42.17′). Gallizzi confidently from three points, then Giampieri imitates him, then Abega earns the two free throws to equalize then triple the lead (47-46.20′). Giampieri from three points, the bench with Bedini and Gallizzi and some ideas from Abega but above all a newfound defense allow Riso Scotti to post a 23-7 run in the last 5′ of the second quarter. Coviello starts off on the right foot but Zhao impacts from three. Bedini from three, then a couple of trivial mistakes and Varese impacts. Coviello makes two consecutive triples, then Gallizzi sinks and Pavia tries to escape (60-52.24′). Varese on the mistakes of Pavia returns to play the match (63-64.28′). Zhao scores undisturbed on the buzzer (68-66.30′). Oboe with three points, then Bedini with two.

Change the inertia

Zhao makes two free throws (76-73, 34′). Gallizzi two consecutive triples that give the start to Riso Scotti, who then defends aggressively (82-73.35′). Gallizzi continues the performance from three points and when Giampieri is added (19 points) Pavia takes off (93-75.38′). —

See also  Confidence up!Zhejiang team coach: We are more certain of this idea after winning Shandong competitively in the Chinese Super League – yqqlm

You may also like

Treviso Basket, what a disaster: Verona wins the...

The Old Wild West imploded, Forlì humiliated it...

Manuel Agnelli’s commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself”

Volleyball: Superlega, Siena beats Monza and reopens the...

A Vigevano with shortness of breath surrenders to...

Dolomiti Bellunesi dreams of the shot, then gets...

Fantasy World: top and flop of the quarterfinals,...

Pordenone reassembled twice: ends equal with Vicenza

Morocco, who is En-Nesyri: Regragui’s striker between Chelsea,...

You listen to TV yesterday, Saturday 10 December,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy