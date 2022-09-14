There is still a long way to go at the start of the championship, but he will have to work on aggression. Here is where it suffers most

PAVIA

Riso Scotti point and head. After the first two friendlies that had made the illusion that Pavia was on the right path, the blow suffered in Vigevano in the derby with Elachem, the first official match of the season, made it clear that there is still a long way to go

. We must not be lulled into the fact that the technical and physical difference is palpable, what was not liked was the attitude. Epifani returned after ten days out for a sprained ankle and Roveda was making his debut, but here the first flaws came out.

Epifani, nineteen year old launched in a hot environment, started well, but as soon as the level rose he disappeared. Roveda appeared safer also in attack and will probably be able to make an important contribution, but perhaps, for the short time he is on the Ticino shore, he has not yet understood what has been heralded to the four winds, that is, Pavia must have more character. , must not be afraid of anything or anyone. Vigevano has in captain Rossi the man who has understood what the spirit with which to enter the field must be: intensity, always aggressive defense, hands on and blows without looking anyone in the face.

Not only has Pavia not yet found such a man, but he must understand that the whole team plays in this way, in addition to the fact that he must never give up, even this said and repeated and that did not happen at PalaBasletta. As coach Alberto Mazzetti said at the press conference, the players from Pavia must learn the lesson, otherwise losing just burns like this.

Abega suddenly put his 17 years on the field, while he had deluded in Crema and with Brianza Case that he was ready. He can become the surprise of the championship, but he cannot give up a shot or be afraid to penetrate, in addition to the fact that he must defend hands on him and not suffer them. The same applies to Benini, who can improve his shooting and be more decisive in defense. De Gregori lacks continuity, neither grit nor physical skills. He must be careful of fouls, he is perhaps the only irreplaceable one. The change of him, Cocco, is young and will be targeted by referees and almost more and more physical opponents. The team must give him a hand, putting his heart on the pitch to limit the ball to the long opponent as much as possible.

Giampieri and Coviello have experience and they must be the ones to give impetus and a good example, pressing in defense without ever giving up. If the example is to be San Miniato, remember the intensity and aggression he played throughout the game, without pauses, without fear of playing away or at home. Potì has so far been the most constant in shooting and has also worked hard in defense, bearing in mind that Pavia cannot afford to play foil or whoever scores more. There is time to recover, the results of the athletic work will be seen soon but already on Saturday in the friendly match in Bernareggio, Riso Scotti must show that they have understood the lesson. –

maurizio scorbati