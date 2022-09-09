Home Sports Riso Scotti towards the derby with Vigevano “Even without a play we can win”
Riso Scotti towards the derby with Vigevano “Even without a play we can win”

The coach from Pavia: “I saw improvements against Brianza I appreciated the reaction and determination of my players”

maurizio scorbati

08 September 2022

pavia

Riso Scotti will show up on Saturday at PalaBasletta (two-ball at 20.30) for the first derby of the season with Elachem Vigevano without the two directors Ezio Gallizzi and Andrea Epifani: the first travels on crutches so as not to put his right foot on fractured the fourth metacarpal, while the second suffered the sprain of his right ankle in the middle of last Saturday’s friendly match in Crema after falling after a clash with Crespi’s pivot.

the analysis of the coach

Coach Alberto Mazzetti, however, does not bandage his head ahead of time in what will also be the first official match of the season: «We are numerically small due to injuries, but these are us and we will face Vigevano with them. Without role play it is objectively tiring to play, but we must know how to go further, because we have five players to be able to take the field and do battle. Someone like 17-year-old Abega is playing out of role, as he’s a guard. I’m asking him many things, he tries, sometimes he makes mistakes but he has great potential and to grow he must also be able to make mistakes ».

the test with brianza

The Pavia team seemed a bit packed in the second friendly match lost on Tuesday night against Brianza Basket at PalaRavizza the other night.

«In the first two quarters we were in fact packed for the second friendly match in four days, but what I didn’t like was the attitude – continues Mazzetti -. After the break the team started much better and in fact we went from undergoing 52 points in the first two quarters to undergoing 30. As I said in the locker room we cannot ignore a great defense or think about switching off or forgetting something at the inside the match. We must try to stay the whole game with our legs bent in an aggressive defensive stance.

With Brianza there was a clear demonstration in the bad in the first half and in the good in the second ». Liked the reaction of the Riso Scotti anyway. «We have shown that with character and determination we can play matches – continues Mazzetti -, from a physical point of view we have shown an important step forward within the same match. However, Saturday will be a different challenge because it is not a friendly match. Of course we will go to Vigevano to try to win ».

Pavia is made up of a group of players who have never played together, but despite this they sought more and more against Brianza Basket. «The demonstration can be read in the assists – confirms the coach of Riso Scotti -, from 5 in the first half to 12 overall, a sign that in the last two quarters there was patience and the desire to pass the ball. One of our rules that I never get tired of repeating is sharing the ball. My feeling, however, is that by recovering at least Epifani the team can improve in the game and be ready for the first championship ». –

